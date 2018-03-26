தமிழ் அரசியல் தலைமைகள், தங்களுக்கு அடுத்த தலைமுறை அரசியல்வாதிகளை உருவாக்க தவறியுள்ளனர்

தமிழ் சமுகத்தில் இருந்து இலங்கையின் தேசிய அரசியலுக்கான தலைமைகள் உருவாக்கப்பட வேண்டியது அவசியம் என்று, நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர் நாமல் ராஜபக்ஷ தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
இந்தியாவின் ஊடகம் ஒன்றுக்கு வழங்கிய செவ்வியில் அவர் இந்தக் கருத்தை வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.
தமிழ் மக்களுக்கான மறுசீரமைப்பு என்பது ஒரே இரவில் அடைந்துவிடக் கூடிய செயற்பாடு இல்லை.
தமிழ் மக்களை பிரதிநிதித்துவப்படுத்தும் அரசியல் தலைமைகள், தங்களுக்கு அடுத்த தலைமுறை அரசியல்வாதிகளை உருவாக்க தவறியுள்ளனர்.
அத்துடன் முக்கியமான அரசியல்வாதிகள் பலர் விடுதலைப் புலிகளால் கொலை செய்யப்பட்டுவிட்டனர்.
இவ்வாறானா நிலையில் தமிழ் அரசியல்வாதிகள் பிராந்திய ரீதியான அரசியலில் மாத்திரம் ஈடுபட்டிருக்க கூடாது என்றும் அவர் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.
Have you ever thought about looking at the reconciliation process of Tamils after the war, if they are being treated equally?
Namal : Reconciliation will take more time; wounds will not be healed overnight. It was never a war between the Sinhalese army and Tamils but between the Sri Lanka government and a terrorist organisation. In the process of reconciliation and bringing harmony, what we needed is powerful Tamil politicians. Unfortunately, we don’t have a second generation of Tamil politicians… Efficient and educated Tamil leaders were assassinated by LTTE… For a long-term political solution and representation, I feel political parties should give an opportunity to young Tamil leaders to come up, an opportunity to be in the limelight, get them media exposure and a role in decision-making for the country. By doing that, reconciliation will happen. If you keep on believing in regional political interests, your interests will be regional, so the solution too. So we need to have national leaders from Tamils.
