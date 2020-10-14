உயர்தரப் பரீட்சைக்குத் தோற்றிய மாணவனுக்கு கொரோனா!

கம்பஹா – திவுலபிடிய ஞானோதய வித்தியாலயத்தில் கல்வி பயிலும் மாணவர் ஒருவருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாக சுகாதாரப் பிரிவு தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
இம்முறை உயர்தர பரீட்சைக்குத் தோற்றுகின்ற மாணவர் ஒருவருக்கே இவ்வாறு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இந்த நிலையில், கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட மாணவர் இரணவில வைத்தியசாலையிலிருந்து பரீட்சைக்குத் தோற்ற தேவையான நடவடிக்கைகள் எடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.
அத்துடன், குறித்த மாணவனுடன் நெருங்கிய தொடர்பு கொண்ட 8 மாணவர்களுக்கும் கொரோனா பரிசோதனையைச் செய்யுமாறு இலங்கை ஆசிரியர் சங்கம் கேட்டுக்கொண்டுள்ளமை குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
Students are more likely to be stressed if they get the virus during the exam, so the decision to take the exam should be made considering the state of mind of the students, but students are more likely to become stressed if they have the flu during the exam. Students are also more likely to be infected, so how can the government respond to students' exams?ReplyDelete