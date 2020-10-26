பத்து STF அதிகாரிகளுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று!

<div class="separator" style="clear: both; text-align: center;"><a href="https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-UF-O719omKs/X5ZwGTRHLoI/AAAAAAAAG24/ybVk1Uy89B4wsF5iMHm1h9Z5Vn2KEeIwQCLcBGAsYHQ/s800/STF_0.jpg" imageanchor="1" style="margin-left: 1em; margin-right: 1em;"><img border="0" data-original-height="450" data-original-width="800" src="https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-UF-O719omKs/X5ZwGTRHLoI/AAAAAAAAG24/ybVk1Uy89B4wsF5iMHm1h9Z5Vn2KEeIwQCLcBGAsYHQ/s16000/STF_0.jpg" /></a></div><div>பேலியகொட மீன் சந்தைக்கு மீன் வாங்க சென்ற பொலிஸ் விஷேட படை அதிகாரிகள் 10 பேருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.</div><br /><div class="clearFix" style="-webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: white; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-decoration-color: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"></div>