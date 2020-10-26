பத்து STF அதிகாரிகளுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று!

on Monday, October 26, 2020
பேலியகொட மீன் சந்தைக்கு மீன் வாங்க சென்ற பொலிஸ் விஷேட படை அதிகாரிகள் 10 பேருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.

Corona

