இலங்கை மின்சார சபையின் தலைவர் பதவியில் இருந்து இராஜினாமா

on Wednesday, January 26, 2022
இலங்கை மின்சார சபையின் தலைவர் பதவியில் இருந்து எம்.எம்.சி பெர்டினான்டோ இராஜினாமா செய்துள்ளதாக தெரிவிக்கப்படுகின்றது.

