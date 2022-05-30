நாளை முதல் எரிவாயு விநியோகம் மீண்டும் ஆரம்பம்

<div class="separator" style="clear: both; text-align: center;"><a href="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEgXVxp5N7O3kWmP379J2zm97nGYJWoJipMQqyJ-xvFOVdNSsfaSiiivst_hsgygK1PAtdSJ9miyz8-J8GNDB8S1WtI8zKwNXHoCRpCKk6MBlCAPsKsIxyLuJb85sHuzjGS2Tpx1-uQmv4Y5-48ZJk0CkbL74wrwMLsoNKsRxdo5xRrkKje4naTiCl3hXw/s650/1653911530-1653652018-1653650884-gasddd-L.jpg" imageanchor="1" style="margin-left: 1em; margin-right: 1em;"><img border="0" data-original-height="450" data-original-width="650" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEgXVxp5N7O3kWmP379J2zm97nGYJWoJipMQqyJ-xvFOVdNSsfaSiiivst_hsgygK1PAtdSJ9miyz8-J8GNDB8S1WtI8zKwNXHoCRpCKk6MBlCAPsKsIxyLuJb85sHuzjGS2Tpx1-uQmv4Y5-48ZJk0CkbL74wrwMLsoNKsRxdo5xRrkKje4naTiCl3hXw/s16000/1653911530-1653652018-1653650884-gasddd-L.jpg" /></a></div><div style="text-align: justify;"><br /></div><div style="text-align: justify;"><span><a name='more'></a></span>நாளை மாலை முதல் எரிவாயு விநியோகம் மீண்டும் ஆரம்பிக்கப்படவுள்ளதாக லிட்ரோ நிறுவனம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.</div><div style="text-align: justify;"><br /></div><div style="text-align: justify;">அதனடிப்படையில் 50,000 சிலிண்டர்கள் இவ்வாறு விநியோகிப்படவுள்ளதாக தெரிவிக்கப்படுகின்றது.</div><div style="text-align: justify;"><br /></div><div style="text-align: justify;">12.5 கிலோ, 5 கிலோ மற்றும் 2.3 கிலோ சிலிண்டர்கள் இவ்வாறு விநியோகிப்படவுள்ளது.</div><div class="clearFix" style="background-color: white; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"></div><section class="g-add-section-wrapper" style="background-color: white; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin: 10px auto;"><div class="row" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin-left: -15px; margin-right: -15px;"><div class="col-sm-6 col-xs-12" style="box-sizing: border-box; float: left; min-height: 1px; padding: 0px; position: relative; width: 341.25px;"><div class="g-add-slot" style="box-sizing: border-box; clear: both; padding: 0px 15px;"><div style="box-sizing: border-box;"><div class="adz_content" style="box-sizing: border-box; display: inline-block; position: relative;"><a class="adz_logo" href="https://adstudio.cloud/" style="align-items: center; background-attachment: initial; background-clip: initial; background-image: initial; background-origin: initial; background-position: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-size: initial; box-sizing: border-box; color: #428bca; display: inline-flex; font-family: &quot;Trebuchet MS&quot;, &quot;Lucida Sans Unicode&quot;, &quot;Lucida Grande&quot;, &quot;Lucida Sans&quot;, Arial, sans-serif; height: 20px; position: absolute; right: 0px; text-align: center; text-decoration-line: none; top: 0px; width: 20px;" target="_blank"></a></div></div></div></div></div></section>