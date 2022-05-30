நாளை முதல் எரிவாயு விநியோகம் மீண்டும் ஆரம்பம்

on Monday, May 30, 2022
நாளை மாலை முதல் எரிவாயு விநியோகம் மீண்டும் ஆரம்பிக்கப்படவுள்ளதாக லிட்ரோ நிறுவனம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

அதனடிப்படையில் 50,000 சிலிண்டர்கள் இவ்வாறு விநியோகிப்படவுள்ளதாக தெரிவிக்கப்படுகின்றது.

12.5 கிலோ, 5 கிலோ மற்றும் 2.3 கிலோ சிலிண்டர்கள் இவ்வாறு விநியோகிப்படவுள்ளது.

