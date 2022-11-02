அமெரிக்க கப்பல் இலங்கையை வந்தடைந்தது !

on Wednesday, November 02, 2022
அமெரிக்க அரசாங்கத்தினால் இலங்கை கடற்படைக்கு நன்கொடையாக வழங்கப்பட்ட P-627 கப்பல் இன்று (02) காலை கொழும்பு துறைமுகத்தை வந்தடைந்துள்ளது.

