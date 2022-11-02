அமெரிக்க கப்பல் இலங்கையை வந்தடைந்தது !

<div class="separator" style="clear: both; text-align: center;"><a href="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEhhEqvFV_u6XCc42qDlgnwUJncp6X85JZ3E-12q-nFn6Mr9Wo-4gRE6gn_TlWoK5JiK1KGftH-jSs8afvnft8o6Kv1QbuSztDstFFXcl1hfW5pPS2hyZoD8f7P8kxfaNZNbojcdG1gP0BbwoujNZeTyPec6pBQnw7pbb-tw3rXyfTVfq3T4RtyghD4H/s800/NW02.jpg" imageanchor="1" style="margin-left: 1em; margin-right: 1em;"><img border="0" data-original-height="534" data-original-width="800" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEhhEqvFV_u6XCc42qDlgnwUJncp6X85JZ3E-12q-nFn6Mr9Wo-4gRE6gn_TlWoK5JiK1KGftH-jSs8afvnft8o6Kv1QbuSztDstFFXcl1hfW5pPS2hyZoD8f7P8kxfaNZNbojcdG1gP0BbwoujNZeTyPec6pBQnw7pbb-tw3rXyfTVfq3T4RtyghD4H/s16000/NW02.jpg" /></a></div><br /><div>அமெரிக்க அரசாங்கத்தினால் இலங்கை கடற்படைக்கு நன்கொடையாக வழங்கப்பட்ட P-627 கப்பல் இன்று (02) காலை கொழும்பு துறைமுகத்தை வந்தடைந்துள்ளது.</div><div><span style="background-color: white; color: #333333; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><br /></span></div><div class="clearFix" style="background-color: white; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"></div><section class="g-add-section-wrapper" style="background-color: white; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin: 10px auto;"><div class="row" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin-left: -15px; margin-right: -15px;"></div></section>