இலங்கை தமிழ் அரசுக் கட்சியினது முதல் பாராளுமன்றக் குழுக் கூட்டம் !

on Thursday, November 21, 2024
இன்று (21) இலங்கைத் தமிழ் அரசுக் கட்சியினது முதல் பாராளுமன்றக் குழுக் கூட்டம் பாராளுமன்ற நூலகத்தில் நடைபெற்றது.

இதன் போது தமிழரசுக் கட்சியின் அனைத்து பாராளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர்களும் கலந்து கொண்டார்கள்.

