இலங்கை தமிழ் அரசுக் கட்சியினது முதல் பாராளுமன்றக் குழுக் கூட்டம் !

<div class="separator" style="clear: both; text-align: center;"><a href="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEgMnDswOU18V4dzLc9hH7TXUftJzeCK8b5qk44Z1Tydoic4m2maVZk9Wa9HaboKhndCVPzt2HwMLvnmanLHVR2PCqa4Y3y09ug7ajAGLIqqR2_NgRZZAYsQkQMZewst1J8sSfxmJOwh77Plt2a-CtjG3QNScxTQUYqc_VI6PyDdoDzaQQ1fLv2iB86Sg1J0/s1280/1732178055-tamilarasu-2.jpg" imageanchor="1" style="margin-left: 1em; margin-right: 1em;"><img border="0" data-original-height="720" data-original-width="1280" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEgMnDswOU18V4dzLc9hH7TXUftJzeCK8b5qk44Z1Tydoic4m2maVZk9Wa9HaboKhndCVPzt2HwMLvnmanLHVR2PCqa4Y3y09ug7ajAGLIqqR2_NgRZZAYsQkQMZewst1J8sSfxmJOwh77Plt2a-CtjG3QNScxTQUYqc_VI6PyDdoDzaQQ1fLv2iB86Sg1J0/s16000-rw/1732178055-tamilarasu-2.jpg" /></a></div><div style="text-align: justify;"><br /></div><div style="text-align: justify;">இன்று (21) இலங்கைத் தமிழ் அரசுக் கட்சியினது முதல் பாராளுமன்றக் குழுக் கூட்டம் பாராளுமன்ற நூலகத்தில் நடைபெற்றது.</div><div style="text-align: justify;"><br /></div><div style="text-align: justify;">இதன் போது தமிழரசுக் கட்சியின் அனைத்து பாராளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர்களும் கலந்து கொண்டார்கள்.</div>