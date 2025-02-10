மின் வெட்டு குறித்து மின்சார சபை விசேட அறிவிப்பு !

தமது பிராந்தியங்களில் மின்வெட்டு இடம்பெறும் முறை குறித்து அறிந்துக் கொள்வதற்காக புதிய முறைமை ஒன்றை இலங்கை மின்சார சபை நடைமுறைப்படுத்தியுள்ளது.

அதன்படி, மின்சார சபையால் அறிமுகப்படுத்தப்பட்ட https://dm.ceb.lk என்ற இணையதளத்திற்கு பிரவேசித்து அல்லது மின்சார சபையின் கைப்பேசி செயலி மூலம் அல்லது 1987 என்ற தொலைபேசி எண்ணுக்கு குறுஞ்செய்தி அனுப்புவதன் மூலம் அதை அறிந்துக் கொள்ள முடியும் என்று சபை தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

இதற்கு, பின்வரும் முறைமைகள் ஊடாக குறித்த தகவல்களைப் பெற்றுக் கொள்ள முடியும்.

1. Power Cut Schedule in CEB Website

URL:

Check updates and schedules under the Power Cut Schedule page



2. CEBCare Outage Map

* URL:

* Customer can check interruption schedules specific to their areas URL: https://dm.ceb.lk Check updates and schedules under the Power Cut Schedule page* URL: https://cebcare.ceb.lk/Incognito/OutageMap * Customer can check interruption schedules specific to their areas



3. CEBCare Web Customer Portal

* URL:



CEBAssist Mobile App (Android Only) * URL: https://cebcare.ceb.lk

5. SMS Request to 1987 Send an SMS to 1987 with the following format to receive your interruption schedule: INT [electricity account number]