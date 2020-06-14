தர்கா நகரில் 14 வயது சிறுவன் மீது பொலிஸார் தாக்குதல் (CCTV VIDEO)

(எம்.ஐ .இர்ஷாத்)
அளுத்கம – தர்கா நகரில் தாரிக் அஹமட் எனும் 14 வயது சிறுவன் மீது நடத்தப்பட்ட தாக்குதலில் பொலிஸாரும் கலந்துகொண்டு தாக்குதல் நடத்திய சம்பவம் பெரும் பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியிருக்கின்றது.
கடந்த மே 25ஆம் திகதி மாலை இடம்பெற்றிருக்கும் இந்த சம்பவம் குறித்த சி.சி.ரி.வி காணொளி ஒன்றை முன்னாள் நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர் அலிசாஹிர் மௌலானா வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.
குறித்த இளைஞனுக்கு கடுமையான காயங்கள் உடலில் ஏற்பட்ட போதிலும் அச்சம் காரணமாக அன்றைய தினம் வைத்தியசாலைக்கு செல்லவில்லை.
பின்னர் அவர் வைத்தியசாலையில் சேர்க்கப்பட்டதாக அலிசாஹிர் மௌலானா கூறியுள்ளார்.
...was a police checkpoint manned by 6-7 policemen. He was first stopped and accosted by a policeman in civvies, and pushed violently off his bicycle. Thariq, being autistic, naturally was not able to effectively communicate who he was and what he was doing there. Further...(3) pic.twitter.com/kbQsOhha3K— Ali Zahir Moulana (@alizmoulana) June 4, 2020
The news of the brutal assault by police on Thariq Ahamed, a 14 year old autistic boy of Dharga Town, Aluthgama is shocking and the prejudice that ensued after by the Police and the JMO needs to be exposed. Thariq was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder since he was 4..(1) pic.twitter.com/8dd6DVTW8Q— Ali Zahir Moulana (@alizmoulana) June 4, 2020