அமெரிக்காவின் கவலை குறித்து நிதியமைச்சர் கருத்து!

Arrest of Jaffna Mayor is worrisome. Having strong rule of law (with judicial safeguards) is a better way to fight terrorism while protecting everyone’s basic freedom.

Jaffna Mayor arrested under the PTA on charges based on the uniforms worn by the security of his Municipal Council; almost identical uniforms are worn by the security at the Colombo Municipal. Are we also going to accuse the Colombo Mayor of attempting to revive the LTTE?