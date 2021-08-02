இலங்கையில் தடுப்பூசி வழங்கும் துரித செயற்பாட்டுக்கு உலக சுகாதார அமைப்பு பாராட்டு

செப்டம்பர் மாதத்திற்குள் இலங்கையின் மொத்த சனத்தொகையில 10 சதவீதமானோருக்குக்கு முழுமையாக தடுப்பூசி ஏற்றும் இலக்கை இலங்கையால் அடைய முடியும் என்று உலக சுகாதார அமைப்பின் பணிப்பாளர் நாயகம் Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.


இது தொடர்பாக இலங்கை அரசுக்கும்இ மக்களுக்கும் தனது நன்றியைத் தெரிவிப்பதாக தனது ட்விட்டர் பதிவில் அவர் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்..


பொதுமக்கள் சுகாதாரம் மற்றும் வைரஸைக் கட்டுப்படுத்த எடுக்கப்பட்ட நடவடிக்கைகளில் கவனம் செலுத்தியுள்ளமை குறித்தும் அவர் தனது நன்றியைத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்

