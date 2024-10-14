Next Level Education இன்‌ புதிய கிளை இப்போது மட்டக்களப்பில்‌ !

Next Level Education Consultancy Expands to Batticaloa: Unlock Global Study Opportunities Right from Your Hometown! We, at Next Level Education Consultancy, are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new branch in Batticaloa! For the past three years, we have been committed to helping students achieve their dream of studying abroad by offering 100% free, expert guidance.

Now, our services are more accessible to students in the Eastern Province, bringing international opportunities closer to you. Global Education Opportunities and Trusted Services Our unique service model centres on providing students with 100% free consultations. Over the past three years, we have proudly maintained nearly a 100% success rate in helping students secure study visas. We primarily focus on assisting students to study in the following countries (but not limited to):

We simplify the often complex visa and application processes, ensuring that our students have a smooth and stress-free experience. Partnering with World-Class Universities We work with some of the most prestigious universities worldwide, ensuring our students get the best educational opportunities. Our university partners include but not limited to:

● University of East London

● University of Greenwich

● Northumbria University Newcastle

● University of Portsmouth

● University of Hertfordshire

● Birmingham City University

● University of South Wales





With our strong partnerships, we ensure students get admitted to top-notch universities and courses, giving them the foundation for a successful future.



Courses We Offer Next Level Education Consultancy offers a wide range of academic options for students at various levels. Whether you're just beginning your higher education journey or looking to advance your qualifications, we’ve got you covered with the following programs:



● Bachelors

● Bachelors Top-up

● Masters

● Masters by Research

● Foundation Courses

● Pre-Masters





Whatever your academic or professional goals may be, our expert team will guide you in choosing the right program that fits your aspirations.



Why Study Abroad? Key Benefits for Students Studying abroad offers far-reaching benefits beyond just earning a degree. Here are some of the key advantages that can help shape your future:





● Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP): Countries like the UK offer post-graduate work permits, allowing students to gain valuable international work experience after completing their studies. For instance, the UK offers a 2-year post-study work visa.

● Global Job Opportunities: International degrees are highly regarded, opening up a wider range of career opportunities globally. Graduates often find that having a foreign degree gives them a competitive edge in the job market.

● Cultural Exposure and Networking: Studying abroad exposes students to different cultures, environments, and networks. This global experience enhances personal growth and creates lifelong connections that can be valuable in personal and professional spheres.

● Pathway to Permanent Residency: In some countries, studying can serve as a pathway to obtaining permanent residency (PR).

● Advanced Learning and Research Opportunities: Studying abroad often provides access to cutting-edge technology, research facilities, and methodologies that can elevate students' academic and career prospects.





With these benefits, students can not only earn an internationally recognized degree but also build a future filled with global opportunities. Why Choose Next Level Education Consultancy? What makes us stand out is our 100% free service model. From securing admissions to visa applications and even providing mock interview training, we ensure complete transparency and personalised support every step of the way. Our experts make the entire process easier and more accessible, making your dream of studying abroad a reality. Now, with our new branch in Batticaloa, we are proud to offer our exceptional services to students in the Eastern Province, helping you embark on a global academic journey.





Visit Us at Our New Branch

We invite all aspiring students and parents to visit our new Batticaloa branch for free consultations on studying abroad. Let Next Level Education Consultancy be your guide in turning your dreams into reality!





Contact Us: 077 5198 195

Next Level Education,

Batticaloa Branch

525 Trincomalee Highway,

Batticaloa,

30000





N ext Level Education,

Jaffna Branch

285/3 Palali Road, Kondavil Junction,

Jaffna.

40000









Article - Tamil

Next Level Education





100% இலவச சேவை

எங்கள்‌ சேவைகளின்‌ முக்கிய அம்சம்‌ எங்கள்‌ 100% இலவச ஆலோசனை! மூன்று ஆண்டுகளாக, வெளிநாடூகளில்‌--உலகின்‌ முன்னணி பல்கலைக்கழகங்களில்‌--மாணவர்கள்‌ தங்கள்‌ கனவுகளை நனவாக்கியுள்ளனர்‌.

மாணவர்களுக்கு எங்களின்‌ ஆலோசனைகள்‌ மூலம்‌ கல்வி வாய்ப்புகள்‌ கிடைக்கும்‌ முக்கிய நாடுகள்‌ சில:

இங்கிலாந்து

ஆஸ்திரேலியா

கனடா

ஐரோப்பா

நியூசிலாந்து

உங்கள்‌ தேர்வுக்கான பல்கலைக்கழகங்கள்‌





நாம்‌ உலகத்தரம்வாய்ந்த பல்கலைக்கழகங்களுடன்‌ நெருங்கிய உறவை

● University of Chester

● University of East London

● University of Greenwich

● Northumbria University Newcastle

● University of Portsmouth

● University of Hertfordshire

● Birmingham City University

● University of South Wales

நாங்கள்‌ இவர்களுடன்‌ இணைந்து, மாணவர்களுக்கு உலகத்தரமான கல்வி வாய்ப்புகளை வழங்குகின்றோம்‌.



நாங்கள்‌ வழங்கும்‌ பட்டப்படிப்புகள்‌ நாங்கள்‌ வழங்கும்‌ பட்டப்படிப்புகள்‌



Next Level Education Consultancy, மாணவர்களுக்கான பல்வேறு கல்வி

வாய்ப்புக்களை வழங்குகிறது. நீங்கள்‌ உங்கள்‌ உயர்‌ கல்விப்பபணத்தை

தொடங்க விரும்புகிறீர்களா அல்லது உங்கள்‌ தகுதிகளை மேம்படுத்த

விரும்புகிறீர்களா, பின்வரும்‌ படிப்புகளை உங்களுக்குத்‌ தெரிவுசெய்ய

உதவுகிறோம்‌:





● Bachelors

● Bachelors Top-up

● Masters

● Masters by Research

● Foundation Courses

● Pre-Masters









எந்தவொரு கல்வி அல்லது தொழில்‌ விருப்பங்களின்‌ அடிப்படையில்‌, நாங்கள்‌ உங்களுக்கு சிறந்த பாடத்திட்டங்களை தேர்வு செய்ய வழிகாட்டுகிறோம்‌. வெளிநாடுகளில்‌ கல்வி பயில்வதன்‌ முக்கிய நன்மைகள்‌ வெளிநாடுகளில்‌ கல்வி பயில்வது, பட்டம்‌ பெறுவதற்கு மேலாக நிறைய நன்மைகளை வழங்குகிறது, இது உங்கள்‌ எதிர்காலத்தை சிறப்பானதாக உருவாக்க உதவலாம்‌:

* படிப்பிற்கு பின்னரான வேலைவாய்ப்பு (PGWP) மாணவர்கள்‌

படிப்புகளை முடித்த பிறகு, வேலை அனுமதிகளை பெறுவதற்கான

உதவிகள்‌ மற்றும்‌ ஆலோசனைகளை எம்மிடத்தில்‌

பெற்றுக்கொள்ளமுடியும்‌. * படிப்பிற்கு பின்னரான வேலைவாய்ப்பு (PGWP) மாணவர்கள்‌படிப்புகளை முடித்த பிறகு, வேலை அனுமதிகளை பெறுவதற்கானஉதவிகள்‌ மற்றும்‌ ஆலோசனைகளை எம்மிடத்தில்‌பெற்றுக்கொள்ளமுடியும்‌.



* உலகளாவிய வேலை வாய்ப்புகள்‌: சர்வதேச பட்டங்கள்‌ பெரிதும்‌ மதிக்கப்படுவதால்‌, இது மாணவர்களுக்கு உலகளாவிய அளவில்‌ வேலை வாய்ப்புகளை பெற உதவுகின்றது.

* புதிய கலாச்சார அனுபவங்களை பெறுவதற்கான வாய்ப்பு: வெளிநாட்டில்‌ கல்வி பயில்வதன்‌ மூலம்‌, மாணவர்கள்‌ பல்வேறு கலாச்சாரங்களுக்கும்‌ சூழல்களுக்கும்‌ ஆழமான அனுபவத்தை பெற உதவுகிறது.

நாங்கள்‌ ஏன்‌ சிறந்த தேர்வாக இருக்கிறோம்‌? எங்கள்‌ 100% இலவச சேவை, அனுமதி பெறுதல்‌, விண்ணப்ப செயல்முறைகள்‌, நேர்காணல்‌ பயிற்சிகள்‌ என அனைத்திற்கும்‌ முழுமையான வழிகாட்டுத்தல்களை எம்மிடத்தில்‌ பெற்றுக்கொள்ள முடியும்‌, வெளிப்படையாக ஒவ்வொரு மாணவருக்கும்‌ தனித்தனி ஆலோசனைகளை வழங்குகிறோம்‌.

எம்முடன்‌ இணையுங்கள்‌!





Next Level Education Consultancy